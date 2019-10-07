Empire (Fox at 9) Lucious’s plan to escape from the feds finally comes to a head.
FBI (CBS at 9) A presidential candidate is targeted with a car bomb.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Former housewife Alexis Bellino meets with Emily.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kate and Toby adjust to their new home.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Bow brings Diane to her feminist group.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) New evidence revives a 20-year-old case.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Iggy struggles to get to the bottom of a unit-wide illness.
Special
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix) The comedian explains the right time to thank Jesus and the wrong time to say “welp.”
2019 Hip Hop Awards (BET at 8) The official airing of the show that took place Saturday in Atlanta.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Susan Rice
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Clive Owen, Elsie Fisher, Lewis Capaldi
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Will Smith, Andrew Scott
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tyler Perry, Sunny Hostin, Gina Brillon
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bradley Whitford, King Calaway
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kenan Thompson, David Remnick, Steve Gorman
—