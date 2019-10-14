The Resident (Fox at 8) Devon pronounces the death of a patient who then comes back to life.

The Voice (NBC at 8) The battle rounds continue.

Bless This Mess (ABC at 8:30) Mike’s revival of the local newspaper opens up old quarrels.

Empire (Fox at 9) The Lyon family reunites, but everyone is still at odds.

FBI (CBS at 9) A deadly shooting has the agents wondering whether they overlooked threats from white supremacist groups.

AD

Mixed-ish (9 at ABC) Rainbow’s assignment to draw a family tree presents more questions than answers.

AD

This is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin looks back on his life.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) When Jack doesn’t make the basketball team, the family discusses height.

Emergence (ABC at 10) Jo wonders about her decision to safeguard Piper.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) A private detention center is investigated for its treatment of undocumented immigrants.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) A patient was possibly lead-poisoned by the city.

Returning

Arrow (CW at 9) Oliver continues his hunts for the Monitor.

The Purge (USA or Syfy at 9) Four new characters traverse the post-Purge landscape.

Premiere

Battle of the Fittest Couples (Paramount at 11) Ripped couples are pitted against each other.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Alex Wagner.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Elton John, Taika Waititi, Thom Yorke.

— Hau Chu

AD