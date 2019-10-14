(All times Eastern.)

The Conners (ABC at 8) Becky takes up bartending for extra money, but Dan is concerned.

The Flash (CW at 8) Barry’s death is foretold, and he tries to defy the inevitable end.

NCIS (CBS at 8) A crime at Arlington National Cemetery is potentially connected to serial attacks on homeless veterans.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Devon pronounces the death of a patient who then comes back to life.

The Voice (NBC at 8) The battle rounds continue.

Bless This Mess (ABC at 8:30) Mike’s revival of the local newspaper opens up old quarrels.

Empire (Fox at 9) The Lyon family reunites, but everyone is still at odds.

FBI (CBS at 9) A deadly shooting has the agents wondering whether they overlooked threats from white supremacist groups.

Mixed-ish (9 at ABC) Rainbow’s assignment to draw a family tree presents more questions than answers.

This is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin looks back on his life.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) When Jack doesn’t make the basketball team, the family discusses height.

Emergence (ABC at 10) Jo wonders about her decision to safeguard Piper.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) A private detention center is investigated for its treatment of undocumented immigrants.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) A patient was possibly lead-poisoned by the city.

Returning

Arrow (CW at 9) Oliver continues his hunts for the Monitor.

The Purge (USA or Syfy at 9) Four new characters traverse the post-Purge landscape.

Premiere

Battle of the Fittest Couples (Paramount at 11) Ripped couples are pitted against each other.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Alex Wagner.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Elton John, Taika Waititi, Thom Yorke.

