Mixed-ish (ABC at 9) In this series premiere, a young Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they faced to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

(All times Eastern.)

The Voice (NBC at 8) The second night of blind auditions.

Chopped (Food at 9) The four chefs face ingredient baskets packed with a nod to horror movies.

The Little Couple (TLC at 9) Bill and Jen throw a big summer party for all of their friends, but a rainstorm threatens the festivities.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Tamra tries to mediate a peace between Kelly and Shannon.

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV at 10) Adam examines policing.

Returning

The Conners (ABC at 8) Season 2.

NCIS (CBS at 8) Season 17.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Season 3.

Bless This Mess (ABC at 8:30) Season 2.

Empire (Fox at 9) Season 6.

FBI (CBS at 9) Season 2.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Season 4.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Season 6.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Season 6.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Season 2.

Premiere

Emergence (ABC at 10) A police chief, Jo, takes in a young child found at the site of an accident and investigates how and why it happened, and who this child is.

Special

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Netflix) Ventriloquist and comedy star Jeff Dunham talks parenting and pinkeye with the help of his puppet sidekicks.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Anna Faris, Gavin Matts.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Demi Moore, Justin Hartley, Mark Ronson featuring Yebba.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Whoopi Goldberg, Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Morgan Wallen.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Terrence Howard, Allen Leech, Bryce Vine and Loud Luxury.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Gwen Stefani, Bradley Whitford, Emily Spivey.