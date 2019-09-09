Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix) The comedian’s sixth hour-long stand-up special was shot at Royal Albert Hall in London. (Netlfix)

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Semifinalists perform live for a chance to win $1 million.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Connor leaves when it seems Whitney is not coming. Luke must choose among four women. Bri and Sydney both want Matt’s heart.

WWE SmackDown (USA at 8) The Undertaker will make a “SmackDown Live” appearance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Chopped (Food Network at 9) The chefs take on a melted-cheese theme.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Emily is threatened by Gina and Shannon’s blossoming friendship. Kelly deals with family issues.

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV at 10) Adam spotlights the racism behind the origins of rock-and-roll and defends musicians who “sell out” to make a living.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) Teams compete on an illustrative portrait challenge.

DOCUMENTARIES

Evelyn (Netflix) Orlando von Einsiedel, director of the Oscar-winning “The White Helmets,” explores his brother’s suicide and takes a healing walk across the United Kingdom.

30 for 30 — Rodman: For Better or Worse (ESPN at 9) Interviews with Dennis Rodman’s former teammates and coaches, including Bill Laimbeer, John Salley, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson.

Returning

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Netflix) Six strangers look for love while living under the same roof.

Mr. Mercedes (AT&T/DirecTV): A retired detective sets out on a dangerous mission after being tormented by a serial killer through countless letters and emails.



Season finale

Intervention (A&E at 9) One addict’s continual lies cause a family rift.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Brad Smith.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Lopez, Russell Westbrook.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ansel Elgort, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ed Helms, Don Lemon, and a mystery musical guest.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kris Jenner, Half Alive.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John McEnroe, Toni Collette, the Hold Steady, Terri Lyne Carrington.