Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns (PBS at 8) See how the bluegrass sound spreads in post-war America, and meet Hank Williams, whose emotionally complex songs are derived from his troubled and tragically short life.

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The last five finalists battle it out to be named America’s biggest talent.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) The four remaining couples spend one last night in the fantasy suites before deciding if they are ready to take their relationships to the next level.

Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs are challenged with strange ingredients, including a pig part in the appetizer basket and a fuzzy vegetable in the entree round.

The Little Couple (TLC at 9) Bill surprises the family with an activity-packed camping trip, but Jen worries about potential dangers in the Florida wilderness.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Kelly goes to a wellness expo to practice a pitch after investing in a new business. Gina meets with a lawyer about her DUI.

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV at 10) Adam presents the importance of bugs, uncovering the benefits of spiders and eating bugs as protein sources.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) The remaining four artists compete in a tattoo marathon to secure their spot in the season finale.

Returning

Bering Sea Gold (Discovery at 9) With the summer gold mining season kicking off in Nome, Alaska, the Kelly family attempts to repeat last season’s success. Season 11.

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central at 10:30) Australian comedian Jim Jefferies tackles the week’s top stories and controversial issues . Midseason premiere.

Miniseries

The American Game (ESPN at 7) Eleven-episode series (airing weekly on Tuesdays) examines the history of college football.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Seann William Scott, Jena Friedman.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Michelle Dockery, the Lumineers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chance the Rapper, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Angela Bassett, Jim Gaffigan.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Goodman, Michael C. Hall, Midland, Yesod Williams.