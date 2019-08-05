Flipping Exes (Bravo at 10) Former couple Nina Klemm and Michael LeSure turn their roller-coaster relationship into a business flipping homes in Carmel, Ind. (Michael Hickey/Bravo)

(All times Eastern.)

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 8) One ex is sent home while another couple struggles to define their relationship status. Cameron is caught between two romantic prospects.

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Comedian Jay Leno joins as a guest judge before the quarter finals.

Chopped (Food Network at 9) Four chefs battle it out over epic burger creations.

Drunk History (Comedy Central at 10) Cook Mary Mallon, also known as Typhoid Mary, spreads the disease in the United States. Cleopatra’s younger sister Arsinoe schemes against her older sister for power in Egypt.

Pose (FX at 10) Relationships are damaged beyond repair after Damon reveals secrets.

Returning

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Kelly’s friend Braunwyn Windham Burke joins the ladies as a new housewife. Season 14.

Intervention (A&E at 9) Interventionists work with city officials and families of addicts to offer support for opioid addicts in Philadelphia. Season 20.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders (HBO at 10) The Oakland Raiders are the 12th team featured in the reality show about NFL training camp. This season focuses on the start of the team’s final season in Oakland with players such as Jon Gruden and Antonio Brown. Season 14.

Premiere

Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation (PBS at 9) In the summer of 1969, nearly half a million people gathered in a remote farmland area in upstate New York. This film explores aspects of the iconic festival: the attendees’ experiences, the organization of the event and its impact on American culture.

Undercover Billionaire (Discovery at 10) Billionaire Glenn Stearns sets out to re-create his rise to tycoon status with just $10 in his pocket and 90 days to build a million-dollar business from scratch.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Marianne Williamson

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dakota Johnson, Post Malone, Jon Lovitz, Tyler Childers

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Amanda Seyfried, Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Stiller, Robin Thede, Brad Paisley, Max featuring Quinn XCII

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michelle Williams, Noel Gallagher, Tommy Orange, Julian Dorio