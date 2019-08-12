Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix streaming) The comedian and actress presents six of her favorite comedians — including Aida Rodriguez, left — doing half-hour stand-up specials. (Beth Dubber/Netflix)

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The quarterfinals kick off in Hollywood with judging turned over to the viewing audience.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) The “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” fan favorites’ Mexico getaway continues with Blake’s messy relationship drama.

Chopped (Food Network at 9) Four contestants are challenged with making creative dishes using sumac in the dinner round.

Pose (FX at 10) Blanca is devastated by an unexpected loss. Elektra takes the girls on a trip to the shore to lift spirits.

The Detour (TBS at 10:30) Nate finds himself on a Russian-bride tour.

Returning

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV at 10) Comedian Adam Conover explores SWAT teams, border security and bug-eating. Season 3.

Premiering

Mysteries Decoded (CW at 9) This one-hour investigative documentary series explores some of the country’s greatest unsolved mysteries.

Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network at 10) Hosted by “Iron Chef” Alex Guarnaschelli, this food competition show has chefs ambush unsuspecting shoppers and use their groceries to prepare a themed meal.

Late night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Burna Boy.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Henry Golding, Jonathan Groff, Rick Ross featuring Swizz Beatz.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jada Pinkett Smith, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Goo Goo Dolls.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Henry Winkler, Roselyn Sánchez, Daniel Caesar.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Oyelowo, Alfie Allen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Danny McBride, Yvonne Strahovski, Marianne Williamson, Nate Smith.