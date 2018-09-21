9-1-1 (Fox at 8 on Sunday) An unusually hot day leads to a string of accidents to which the first responders must respond in the Season 2 premiere. Pictured: Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark and Kenneth Choi. (Michael Becker/Fox)

Listings for Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

(All times Eastern.)

My Cat From Hell (Animal Planet at 9) Jackson helps an interior designer whose cats are ruining his couches.

Premiere

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (Hallmark at 9) A cupcake food-truck owner and a finance manager are brought together in a business partnership that takes a romantic turn.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Two Republican savants discuss the need to change the party’s posture on climate change.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Belgian Ambassador Dirk Wouters.

Prime Time

The Circus (Showtime at 8) Strategist Steve Schmidt joins the show as a correspondent.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) The Kardashian clan competes against Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and friends.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Jenna Fischer vs. Oliver Hudson; Johnny Weir vs. Gabby Douglas.

The Deuce (HBO at 9) Lori goes to Los Angeles to attend an awards show for the adult-film industry.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Frank faces some new obstacles, while Fiona tries to close a real estate deal and Carl seeks help from a congressman.

Finale

The Miniaturist on Masterpiece (PBS at 9) In Part 3, Johannes faces trial, Marin’s in trouble and Nella takes charge of the household.

Returning

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN at 9) Season 12. This is the last episode completed before Bourdain’s death in June, in which he travels to Kenya with W. Kamau Bell. Remaining episodes in this final season use a combination of narration and guests.

Premiere

Anne of Green Gables: Fire & Dew (PBS at 7:30) Anne moves to Charlottetown to attend college.

Conrad & Michelle: If Words Could Kill (Lifetime at 8) Two teens share suicidal thoughts with each other via text messages.