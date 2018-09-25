A Million Little Things(ABC at 10) A group of friends in Boston share a spedcial bond, which is reinforced after one of them passes away. The seires premieres tonight. Pictured: Lizzy Greene and David Giuntoli. (Jack Rowand/ABC)
By Sarah Polus
Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Listings for Sept. 26.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Single Parents (ABC at 9:30) SNL’s Taran Killam stars as a man who joins a support group for other parents raising their kids solo.

Returning

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Season 4.

Empire (Fox at 8) Season 5.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Season 6.

Survivor (CBS at 8) Season 37.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Season 3.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Season 7.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Season 10.

Star (Fox at 9) Season 3.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Season 6.

South Park (Comedy at 10) Season 22.

Finale

Big Brother (CBS at 9:30) A winner is crowned. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jamie Neumann, Chad Daniels.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Bill Gates.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alexander Skarsgard, Shaquille O’Neal, Bad Bunny.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Candice Bergen, Jacinda Ardern.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Riz Ahmed, Brad Garrett, Avril Lavigne.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Max Greenfield, Sophie Turner, Josh Groban.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Hari Nef, Ben Sesar.

Sarah Polus