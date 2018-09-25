Listings for Sept. 26.
(All times Eastern.)
Single Parents (ABC at 9:30) SNL’s Taran Killam stars as a man who joins a support group for other parents raising their kids solo.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Season 4.
Empire (Fox at 8) Season 5.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Season 6.
Survivor (CBS at 8) Season 37.
American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Season 3.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Season 7.
Modern Family (ABC at 9) Season 10.
Star (Fox at 9) Season 3.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Season 6.
South Park (Comedy at 10) Season 22.
Big Brother (CBS at 9:30) A winner is crowned. Season finale.
Conan (TBS at 11) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jamie Neumann, Chad Daniels.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Bill Gates.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alexander Skarsgard, Shaquille O’Neal, Bad Bunny.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Candice Bergen, Jacinda Ardern.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Riz Ahmed, Brad Garrett, Avril Lavigne.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Max Greenfield, Sophie Turner, Josh Groban.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Hari Nef, Ben Sesar.
—