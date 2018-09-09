Aloha Builds (DIY at 10) Hawaii-born brother-and-sister duo — contractor David Jamie and designer Michelle Jaime — flip homes in Hawaii. The new home renovation series premieres Monday. (DIY Network)

Listings for Sept. 10.

(All times Eastern.)

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) While Jimmy daydreams about reconstituting Wexler-McGill, Kim sets out to secure her own future.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Vicki’s golf party concludes as Tamra hounds Steve to propose to Vicki.

Premieres

Amanpour & Company (PBS/WETA at 10) The proper relaunch of Christiane Amanpour’s nightly news and culture talk show, replacing Charlie Rose’s long-running show.

Specials

The CBS Fall Preview Show (CBS at 8:30) A look at the network’s six new series.

Documentary

Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age (HBO at 10) The documentary examines the rise and influence of online dating, which has become a $2.5 billion industry and involves 40 million Americans.

Days That Shaped America: September 11th (History at 9) People who survived the attacks share their experiences.

Returning

Jack Irish (Acorn streaming) Season 2.

Finales

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Las Vegas season finale.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) The final four dancers compete and a winner is announced.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kevin Love.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bob Woodward, the Knocks featuring Foster the People.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sean Penn, Taran Killam, St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Brian Tyree Henry, John Legere, Sam Morril.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Emma Thompson, Elle Fanning, Lykke Li featuring Aminé.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rob Lowe, Poppy.