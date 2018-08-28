Alone Together(Freeform at 8:30) Ether and Benji (played by Benji Aflalo, above) get in the middle of Jeff’s couples retreat to Big Bear, hoping to make him fun again, on the finale episode of Season 2, premiering Wednesday. (Eric McCandless/Freeform)

Listings for Aug. 29.

(All times Eastern.)

Castle Rock (Hulu streaming) New people come to Castle Rock and Henry follows a clue.

American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Frank take a chance in hopes of finding a treasure.

Suits (USA at 9) Alex helps out Zane with a personal venture.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) The crew heads to Colorado on the Wescott’s private jet.

Premiere

Mafia Killers with Colin McLaren (Reelz at 9) The renowned detective dives into the lives of notorious mobsters.

Returning

Garage Squad (Velocity at 9) Season 5.

Homicide Hunter (ID at 10) Season 8.

Special

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 8) The reunion part 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bob Newhart, Nikki Glaser.