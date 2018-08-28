Listings for Aug. 29.
(All times Eastern.)
Castle Rock (Hulu streaming) New people come to Castle Rock and Henry follows a clue.
American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Frank take a chance in hopes of finding a treasure.
Suits (USA at 9) Alex helps out Zane with a personal venture.
The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) The crew heads to Colorado on the Wescott’s private jet.
Premiere
Mafia Killers with Colin McLaren (Reelz at 9) The renowned detective dives into the lives of notorious mobsters.
Returning
Garage Squad (Velocity at 9) Season 5.
Homicide Hunter (ID at 10) Season 8.
Special
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 8) The reunion part 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Bob Newhart, Nikki Glaser.
—