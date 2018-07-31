Alone Together (Freeform at 8:30) The show about two millennial friends trying to navigate life in L.A. returns Wednesday for a second season with back-to-back episodes. Above, Benji Aflalo and Esther Povitsky. (Eric McCandless/Freeform)

Listings for Aug. 1.

(All times Eastern.)

Castle Rock (Hulu streaming) A mysterious coffin arrives.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The teams compete in a cupcake test with chef Christina Tosi.

Premieres

Switched (Netflix streaming) A high school girl reevaluates her life when she gets her body switched with a classmate’s. Japanese with English subtitles.

Outback (PBS at 8) A documentary series chronicling the life of the people and animals that inhabit the rugged Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Wonders of Mexico (WETA at 9) A look at the country’s most magical aspects, from the Maya forests to the northern deserts.

Returning

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1 at 9) New episodes.

Garage Rehab (Discovery at 10) Season 2.

The Sinner (USA at 10) Season 2. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Special

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 10) A “trolls” edition featuring a girl named Ciera and her Internet foe “Eskimo Jay.”

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Michael McFaul.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate McKinnon, Mo Rocca, Nicky Jam & J Balvin.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ewan McGregor, Rick Ross.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Sean “Diddy” Combs, Betty Gilpin, JOHNNYSWIM, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mila Kunis, Christina Slater, PrettyMuch.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bob Odenkirk, Natasha Lyonne, Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Gordon.