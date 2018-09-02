American Ninja Warrior(NBC at 8) Kevin Bull competes against other ninjas on a course containing eight obstables in hopes of advancing to stage two on the second night of the Las Vegas Finals, airing Sept. 3.

Listings for Sept. 3.

(All times Eastern.)

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Mike gives orders to Gus’s recruit.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) As Ernie prepares for the Sovereign Protector Ceremony, Dud gets deeper into his new relationship.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) A surprise split shocks the others.

Premieres

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix streaming) A doctor from Taipei and an engineer from San Fransisco swap homes and change their lives. Mandarin with English subtitles.

His Perfect Obsession (Lifetime at 8) A blind girl uses her acute senses to save her mother and herself from a dangerous stalker.

Twisted Sisters (ID at 10) Khloé Kardashian executive-produces this show about sisters who commit crimes together.

Baked (Food Network at 10) Comedian Tom Papa takes his carb obsession on the road to different bakeries, starting at a New York doughnut shop. Future stops: New Orleans, Los Angeles and Detroit.

Documentaries

RBG (CNN at 9) Television premiere of documentary released earlier this year in theaters, exploring the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

POV: Voices of the Sea (MPT at 10; WETA at 10:30) Follows a Cuban mother of four who wants to leave for a better life.

Specials

Top Gear (BBC America at 8) Best of seasons 23-25.

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) The crew explores an abandoned orphanage and nursing home.