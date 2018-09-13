American Vandal (Netflix streaming) High school filmmakers track down a troublemaker dubbed “The Turd Burglar” in Season 2 of the true-crime spoof show, with Griffin Gluck, left, and Tyler Alvarez. (Scott Patrick Green/Netflix)

Listings for Sept. 14.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning (CBS at 8) Jane Pauley recounts the history of the morning show.

Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence (Comedy at 11) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

BoJack Horseman (Netflix streaming) Season 5.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Deadly Women (ID at 9) Season 12.

Premieres

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix streaming) The team at Gotham Garage restores cars and trucks, turning them into valuable gems.

The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix streaming) A man searches for new meaning in his life after leaving his wife and job.

Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Netflix streaming) A talk show from the former “Saturday Night Live” star.

The First (Hulu streaming) A series from “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon about a mission to Mars.

Forever (Amazon Prime streaming) Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph star as a couple trying to spice up their boring, suburban lives.

Haunted Live (Travel at 10) The “Tennessee Wraith Chasers” hunt ghosts.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anna Kendrick, Anne-Marie.