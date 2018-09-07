Ashlee & Evan(E! at 10) A new reality series following singer Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross, as they try to balance their careers while they grow their family, premieres Sunday night. (E! Entertainment/Evans Vestal Ward)

Listings for Sept. 8 and 9.

(All times Eastern.)

My Cat From Hell (Animal Planet at 8) Jackson meets an outdoor cat that protests his indoor life by soaking the place in pee.

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) Zak and the crew investigate an abandoned prison in Guthrie, Okla.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Success after prison: A felon’s story.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Vice President Pence; White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Premieres

Rel (Fox at 8) The sitcom stars Lil Rel Howery as a newly single Chicago father. Sneak preview Sunday; returns in its regular 9:30 slot on Sept. 30.

Masterpiece: The Miniaturist (WETA and MPT at 9) Three-part adaptation of Jessie Burton’s novel about a woman married off to a wealthy merchant in 17th-century Amsterdam.

Kidding (Showtime at 10) Drama stars Jim Carrey as Mr. Pickles, a much-admired host of a long-running children’s television show whose preternatural kindness and wisdom begins to unravel in the face of personal and family crises.

You (Lifetime at 10) Drama series from producers of “Riverdale” and “The Magicians” about a young woman (Elizabeth Lail) who meets a charming man (Penn Badgley) who then stalks her through social media and starts taking terrifying actions to control her life.

returning

The Deuce (HBO at 9) Season 2 opens in 1977, when Vincent is now proprietor of a new mob-backed disco, Club 366, while his girlfriend, Abby, brings the nascent punk-rock culture into the Hi-Hat.

The Last Ship (TNT at 9) Fifth and final season.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Season 9.

Special

The 2019 Miss America Competition (ABC at 9) Fifty-one women compete for the crown.

Black Girls Rock! 2018 (BET at 8) The brilliance of black women is celebrated. Queen Latifah hosts.

The Bad Seed (Lifetime at 8) Directed by and starring Rob Lowe, a reimagining of the 1956 horror film, in which a single dad (Lowe) begins to questions everything he thought he knew about his daughter (Mckenna Grace) after a tragedy takes place at her school.