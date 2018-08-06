Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants, including Kendall Long, above, gather in Mexico in hopes of finding love with one another. Returns tonight. (Paul Hebert/ABC)

Listings for Aug. 7.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Carter (WGN at 10) An actor who plays a detective returns to his hometown and puts his skills to the test as he tries his hand at being an actual detective.

Castaways (ABC at 10) A reality show in which 12 contestants must fend for themselves on deserted islands after a simulated disaster.

Returning

Wrecked (TBS at 10) Season 3.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns (HBO at 10) The series returns, this time to follow the Cleveland Browns during the National Football League team’s preseason.

Special

Chopped (Food at 9) Contestants from North Carolina compete to represent their region in the $50,000 Grill Masters grand finale against winners from Texas, Memphis and Kansas City.

Finales

The 100 (CW at 8) Clarke and her friends fight a final battle for survival. Season finale.

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) One of Sutton’s dreams comes true when she gets the chance to head to Paris for Fashion Week. Season finale.

Face Off (Syfy at 9) A champion is named in Part 2 of the season finale.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Rob Corddry.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Rogen, Spike Lee, Big Boi.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Joe Manganiello, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Megan Mullally, John Cho, Juice WRLD.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kris Jenner, Ben Schwartz.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Taylor Schilling, Brendan Gleeson, Jason Kander, Joey Castillo.