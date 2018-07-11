Listings for July 12.

(All times Eastern.)

Nashville (CMT at 9) Deacon and the girls worry when Gideon begins to leave the house.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo at 10) When Colette moves to Sacramento, Abby plays full-time stepmom.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 10) Karrueche Tran vs. Deon Cole.

Take Two (ABC at 10) Sam and Eddie try to track down a missing laptop before sensitive material is leaked.

Premiere

Carnival Kings (Cooking at 9) Michelin-starred chef Richie Farina explores the best carnival food across the country.

Midseason Premiere

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (MTV at 11) Season 11 continues with new episodes.

Special

Hot Wheels: 50th Anniversary Special (History at 8) The history of the famous toy, which has been on the market for 50 years.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Andy Samberg, Nicole Byer, Dawes.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lawrence O’Donnell, Liv Tyler, Young the Giant.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Kathy Griffin, Jim Jefferies, Vance Joy.