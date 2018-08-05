Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Jimmy has a hard time dealing with Chuck’s death while Mike (Jonathan Banks, above) ponders his role at Madrigal in the first episode of Season 4, premiering tonight. (Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Listings for Aug. 6.

(All times Eastern.)

American Pickers (History at 9) Danielle shows the team to a possible new home base in Nashville.

Salvation (CBS at 9) Darius is determined to do whatever it takes to get revenge on the hacktivist group ReSyst.

Premieres

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) A washed-up surfer finds new hope in a local fraternal organization. Produced by Paul Giamatti.

Reality Cupcakes (Food at 10) Master baker Ashley Foxen takes cupcake baking to a new level.

Finale

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Becca Kufrin picks a new husband-to-be from the final two suitors. Season finale.

Special

Sugar Town (ID at 8) A two-hour documentary about police corruption and brutality in the Southern town of New Iberia, La.

Returning

No Offense (Acorn streaming) Season 2.

Kids Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Stacey Abrams.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Glenn Close, Finn Wolfhard, LAUV.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Hayes, Rob Corddry, Regina Spektor.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Jason Bateman, “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin and her new fiance, and Meghan Trainor.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Keanu Reeves, Peter Stormare, LANY.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lester Holt, Alicia Silverstone, Bryce Vine, Joey Castillo.