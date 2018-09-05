Listings for Sept. 6.
(All times Eastern.)
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Vinny is missing his boo, and Ronnie tries to pick up the pieces after a dispute.
Queen of the South (USA at 9) Teresa tries to free a friend from his cage and comes face to face with her sworn enemy.
Take Two (ABC at 10) Sam and Eddie track down a $50 million painting.
Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin resorts to extreme measures when dissatisfaction in his crew reaches a fever pitch.
Save Me (Starz in Black at 9:30) A three-night British miniseries about a man (Lennie James of “Walking Dead”) searching for his daughter, who disappeared 10 years before.
Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story (Lifetime at 10) The actress and singer documents the ups and downs of her birthing story.
I Love You, America (Hulu streaming) Season 2.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Maggie Gyllenhaal
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Emma Thompson, Troye Sivan
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jim Carrey, Andy Cohen, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Paul McCartney, Kendall Jenner
Late Night/ Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jennifer Garner, Stephanie Ruhle, Bebe Rexha, Allison Miller and Pearl Aday
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Blake Griffin, Paul Feig, Demetri Martin
—