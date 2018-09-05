Bite Club (Food at 9) Host Tyler Florence pits the best chefs in various cities, from Chicago to Atlanta, against one another in various competitions in this new series premiering Thursday night. (Jean-Marc Giboux/Food Network)

Listings for Sept. 6.

(All times Eastern.)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Vinny is missing his boo, and Ronnie tries to pick up the pieces after a dispute.

Queen of the South (USA at 9) Teresa tries to free a friend from his cage and comes face to face with her sworn enemy.

Take Two (ABC at 10) Sam and Eddie track down a $50 million painting.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin resorts to extreme measures when dissatisfaction in his crew reaches a fever pitch.

Premiere

Save Me (Starz in Black at 9:30) A three-night British miniseries about a man (Lennie James of “Walking Dead”) searching for his daughter, who disappeared 10 years before.

Special

Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story (Lifetime at 10) The actress and singer documents the ups and downs of her birthing story.

Returning

I Love You, America (Hulu streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Maggie Gyllenhaal

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Emma Thompson, Troye Sivan

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jim Carrey, Andy Cohen, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Paul McCartney, Kendall Jenner

Late Night/ Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jennifer Garner, Stephanie Ruhle, Bebe Rexha, Allison Miller and Pearl Aday

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Blake Griffin, Paul Feig, Demetri Martin