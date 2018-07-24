Burden of Truth (CW at 8) Joanna (Kristin Kreuk, right, with Nicola Correia-Damude) returns to her hometown of Millwood, Manitoba, to investigate cases of sick female high school students. Premieres tonight. (2018 Cause One Productions Inc./Cause One Manitoba Inc.)

Listings for July 25.

(All times Eastern.)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox at 9) Gordon Ramsay and his team take over a dog-friendly restaurant in Wichita.

The Originals (CW at 9) Klaus goes to Mystic Falls to get help from Caroline.

Suits (USA at 9) Harvey and Donna learn how Samantha operates.

Reverie (NBC at 10) Mara goes looking for an older woman who is trying to live in the past.

Wahlburgers (A&E at 10) Paul and Donnie try to bridge the gap between rival sports fans in Pittsburgh.

Premieres

Castle Rock (Hulu streaming) A psychological horror series from producer J.J. Abrams and author Stephen King about unsettling events in the town of Castle Rock, Maine.

The Art Show (Ovation at 10) Hosts Kate Bryan, June Sarpong and Will Best travel around the world and tell stories about how artwork is made nationally and internationally.

Special

Sniper: The Ultimate Competition (History at 8) Active-duty snipers compete in a series of challenges at Fort Benning, Ga.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Bo Burnham.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gadsby, Nikki and Brie Bella, Toots and the Maytals.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Dickerson, Michaela Watkins.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Henry Cavill, Jeff Ross, Brent Cobb.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Spade, Simon Pegg, Now United.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Poehler, Fall Out Boy, Nate Smith.