Castaways (ABC at 10) The show about 12 diverse people testing their survival skills, and themselves, on various islets in Indonesia after being dumped alone has its season finale episode tonight, Pictured: Matt Jaskol (Tenspeed TV)

Listings for Sept. 17.

(All times Eastern.)

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Jimmy needs Kim’s help when he runs into problems with his business.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) An argument ruins Eddie’s birthday party and Vicki fights rumors about her relationship.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) The lodge members grieve after one of their own passes away.

Floribama Shore (MTV at 10) The crew tries to help Jeremiah deal with the loss of his grandfather.

Specials

70th Primetime Emmy Awards (NBC at 8) SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost host.

Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes (Fox at 8) Created from more than 100 hours of film, this documentary shows how the peaceful group turned violent and deadly.

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) Zak and his team visit former brothels in Arizona and Montana.

Finales

Salvation (CBS at 9) Grace decides how to spend her final days. Season finale.

Elementary (CBS at 10) The relationship between Watson and Holmes is tested by a murder investigation. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ethan Hawke, Daniel Sloss.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Reese Witherspoon, Lenny Kravitz.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Julianne Moore, Sturgill Simpson, Khaled Hosseini, Sean Kinney.