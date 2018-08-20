The Outpost (CW at 9) The truth about the identity of Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse, pictured with Jake Stormoen) comes out and Talon agrees to find the “Book of Names” on a new episode premiering tonight. (NBCU International/Electric Entertainment)

Listings for Aug. 21.

(All times Eastern.)

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Colin gets a visit from an unexpected person.

Castaways (ABC at 10) Tim and Krichelle meet Eric, who is apprehensive about joining the two for the rest of the journey.

Younger (TV Land at 10) The crew goes to Frankfurt, Germany, for the world’s biggest annual book fair.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10:30) Chase comes up with a plan to help ease Nanny’s worries.

Finale

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Smurf offers the boys the independence they’ve been seeking, but at a price. Season finale.

Premieres

The Devil Speaks (ID at 10) This series uses audio and video recordings to examine crimes.

Too Stupid to Die (MTV at 11) A new prank show featuring daredevil Zach Holmes and his friends.

Special

Chopped (Food at 9) Texas grillmasters face off for a shot at the grand prize of $50,000.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Separation Anxiety: Trevor examines President Trump’s policy of separating migrant families.

Conan (TBS at 11) Bob Odenkirk, Zach Cregger, Shooter Jennings.