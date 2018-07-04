Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix streaming) Ellen DeGeneres is one of host Jerry Seinfeld’s Season 10 guests, along with Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and others.

Listings for July 6.

(All times Eastern.)

Quantico (ABC at 8) Shelby puts lives in dangers with a reunion.

Returning

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix streaming) Part 2 of the show in which “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels around the world trying local cuisine.

Anne With an E (Netflix streaming) The series, inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables” books, returns for Season 2.

First Team: Juventus (Netflix streaming) The show about the renowned Italian soccer club returns for its second season.

Premieres

Inside World’s Toughest Prisons (Netflix streaming) British crime journalist Paul Connolly explores prison systems all over the globe.

Sacred Games (Netflix streaming) A cop teams up with a gang boss to save Mumbai.

Samantha! (Netflix streaming) A former child star tries to get herself back into the spotlight.

The Skin of the Wolf (Netflix streaming) A lonely wolf trapper tries to get a wife. Spanish with English subtitles.

Finale

12 Monkeys (Syfy at 9) Cole has to complete his cycle for the sake of his younger self. Series finale.