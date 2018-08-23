Crime + Punishment(Hulu streaming) A Stephen Maing-directed look at the real lives of black and Latino whistleblower cops and the young minorities they deal with in New York City. Above: Pedro Hernandez. (Mud Horse Pictures/Hulu)

Listings for Aug. 24.

(All times Eastern.)

What Would You Do? (ABC at 9) The same scenario is played out in Bardstown, Ky., and the Bronx.

Outcast (Cinemax at 10) Allison goes back to her family in Rome, and Kyle’s family and friends struggle to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.

Premieres

Ghoul (Netflix streaming) A prisoner at a military detention center has a dark side.

The Innocents (Netflix streaming) Two teen lovers run away together, but their newfound supernatural abilities complicate things.

The After Party (Netflix streaming) An aspiring rapper finds a second chance to make it big when he attends a New York City party.

Safe Harbour (Hulu streaming) Australians on vacation encounter a boat of refugees. Years later, the groups struggle to discover the truth of who caused seven people to lose their lives while at sea.

Scaled (Animal Planet at 9) Shop owners Greg and Elaine West create one-of-a-kind reptile terrariums.

Crazy Cakes (Cooking at 10) Bakers from around the country make awe-inspiring creations.

The Contender (Epix at 10) A revival boxing competition series.

Special

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

Ask the StoryBots (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Treasure Quest (Discovery at 9) Season 3.

SafeWord (MTV at 11) Season 2.