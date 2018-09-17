D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix streaming) The comedian discusses racism and the #MeToo movement in his debut original stand-up special. (Shannon McCollum/Netflix)

Listings for Sept. 18.

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The top 10 compete for the last time.

Chopped (Food at 9) Competitors try to impress Martha Stewart, but two make the same dish for dessert.

Mayans M.C. (FX at 10) The Galindo family tries out unconventional methods.

Premieres

Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch) Elizabeth Olsen stars in a half-hour dramedy about a woman mourning her husband’s death.

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) A docuseries about Eric and Courtney Waldrop, who welcomed three boys and three girls in December.

The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold (Viceland at 10:30) The actor and comedian tries to track down rumored tapes documenting the president, including “Apprentice” outtakes.

Special

The Paley Center Salutes ‘This Is Us’ (NBC at 10) A special featuring clips from the new season, interviews with the cast and highlights from the first two seasons.

Returning

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Season 11.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Javier Bardem, Elizabeth Olsen, Phoebe Bridgers

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) “In the Foxhole”

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) “Admit It, You Forgot This Happened.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Annette Bening, John Mayer.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tracey Ullman, Henry Golding, Madison Beer.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tom Odell, Sean Kinney.