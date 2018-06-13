Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo at 10 ) Abby (Lisa Edelstein, left) and the girls attend a red carpet. Abby makes an offer to Mike and Barbara (Retta, right) relaxes around her ex-husband on the Season 5 premiere.

Listings for June 14.

(All times Eastern).

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox at 8) New challengers come to the stage for Week Two.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Tensions between Mike and JWoww might end up ruining his proposal.

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 9:01) Cory admits he still has some feelings for Alicia.

Nashville (CMT at 9) Avery’s relationship with Alannah becomes more intense.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 10:30) Alicia Silverstone vs. Mena Suvari.

Premiere

Strange Angel (CBS All Access streaming) Based on a nonfiction book of the same name about rocket scientist Jack Parsons.

Returning

Marlon (NBC at 9) Season 2.

Alone (History at 10:03) Season 5.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Lisa Kudrow, Tom Papa, Jukebox the Ghost.

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Mike Colter.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Pratt, Christina Aguilera.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Natalie Portman, Marc Maron, Alt-J featuring Pusha T.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Jon Hamm, Lil Rel Howery, G-Eazy featuring Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Isla Fisher, Jeremy Renner, Romesh Ranganathan.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ed Helms, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Gadsby, Brian Frasier-Moore.