Listings for June 14.
(All times Eastern).
The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox at 8) New challengers come to the stage for Week Two.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Tensions between Mike and JWoww might end up ruining his proposal.
Ex on the Beach (MTV at 9:01) Cory admits he still has some feelings for Alicia.
Nashville (CMT at 9) Avery’s relationship with Alannah becomes more intense.
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 10:30) Alicia Silverstone vs. Mena Suvari.
Strange Angel (CBS All Access streaming) Based on a nonfiction book of the same name about rocket scientist Jack Parsons.
Marlon (NBC at 9) Season 2.
Alone (History at 10:03) Season 5.
Conan (TBS at 11) Lisa Kudrow, Tom Papa, Jukebox the Ghost.
Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Mike Colter.
Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Pratt, Christina Aguilera.
Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Natalie Portman, Marc Maron, Alt-J featuring Pusha T.
Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Jon Hamm, Lil Rel Howery, G-Eazy featuring Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir.
Corden (CBS at 12:37) Isla Fisher, Jeremy Renner, Romesh Ranganathan.
Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ed Helms, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Gadsby, Brian Frasier-Moore.
