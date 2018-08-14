24 Hours to Hell and Back(Fox at 9) Host Gordon Ramsay, right, with the owners and staff of Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood soul food restaurant on the season finale episode premiering tonight.

Listings for Aug. 15.

(All times Eastern.)

Burden of Truth (CW at 8) Joanna and Billy suspect the steel mill owner is responsible for the barrels, but can’t make the allegations stick.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The top 12 compete to perfectly break down a halibut.

American Pickers (History at 9) Frank goes looking for vintage and custom motorcycles.

Suits (USA at 9) Harvey has to deal with his personal problems to protect his brother.

Yellowstone (Paramount at 10) Jamie makes a choice that will impact his future, and a sheriff starts investigating Rip.

Premieres

Sugar (YouTube Premium) Adam Levine produced this series inspired by Maroon 5’s music video for their song “Sugar” about artists surprising fans who have positively impacted their communities.

Raising Tourette’s (A&E at 10) A look at families raising adolescents with the disorder.

Returning

800 Words (Acorn streaming) Season 4.

Born This Way (A&E at 8) Season 4.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jimmy O. Yang.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Che, Colin Jost, Henry Golding, Justin Thomas, Dusty Slay.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jessica Biel, W. Kamau Bell, Elle King.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Arnold, Jerrod Carmichael, Death Cab for Cutie.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Grandson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, Matt Smith.