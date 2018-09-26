Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) The medical drama revolving around the staff at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and the career of doctor Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo, pictured) returns Thursday night for its 15th season. (Rick Rowell/ABC)

Listings for Sept. 27.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Murphy Brown (CBS at 9:30) The sitcom returns for its 11th season two decades after it last ran. The majority of the original cast returns. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Returning

The Good Place (NBC at 8) Season 3.

The Best Thing I Ever Ate (Cooking at 8) Season 9.

Mom (CBS at 9) Season 6.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) Season 20.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Season 2.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Season 5.

Special

Senate Judiciary Committee hearing (C-SPAN3 at 10 a.m.) Live coverage of the hearing related to Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jim Gaffigan, Seann William Scott, Gavin Turek.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) America Ferrera.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ricky Gervais, Shawn Mendes.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Bridges, Cedric the Entertainer, Mark Leibovich.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Casey Affleck, Jay Ellis, T.I. featuring Yo Gotti.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Damon Wayans Jr., Gina Rodriguez, Mark Normand.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Pete Davidson, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Zainab Johnson, Ben Sesar.