Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix streaming) The comedian performs her debut original Netflix stand-up special, in which she talks about her childhood growing up gay in Tasmania. Premieres tonight. (BEN KING/Netflix)

Listings for June 19.

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The auditions continue.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Hannah learns that Kelsey lied on her résumé.

Intervention (A&E at 9) A young mom drinks to deal with her abusive husband.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Faye and Grayson enter their dogs into a pageant.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Kelsey and Zane go to D.C. to meet with a speechwriter.

Midseason Premiere

Drunk History (Comedy at 10) World War II.

Premieres

We’re the Campbells (TV One at 8) A reality series about gospel music hotshots Warryn and Erica Campbell.

Love Is ___ (OWN at 10) A romantic drama set in the 1990s in Los Angeles about a couple looking back on the start of their relationship.

Special

Courtside at the NBA Finals (HBO at 9) A one-hour documentary chronicling the on-court and behind-the-scenes drama of the last few games of the season.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Becca Heller of the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Whoopi Goldberg, David and Lauren Hogg, Mike Shinoda.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Josh Brolin, Ruth Negga, Walk the Moon.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Steve Martin, Martin Short, the Record Company.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cher, J.J. Abrams.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Benicio del Toro, Michael Ian Black, Hayley Kiyoko.