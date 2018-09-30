Listings for Oct. 1.

(All times Eastern.)

The Resident (Fox at 8) Bell is frustrated when Conrad’s dad, the new chairman of the board, asks for his son’s approval regarding expenses.

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Jimmy and Kim risk their relationship.

The Good Doctor (ABC 10) Shaun pushes back against Dr. Melendez.

Premieres

Us & Them (Crackle streaming) Alexis Bledel and Jason Ritter star in this romcom based on the British series “Gavin & Stacey.”

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) A family struggles to get along with an opinionated neighbor upon moving to a new town.

Queen of the World (HBO at 8) A documentary about Queen Elizabeth II.

Happy Together (CBS at 8:30) A younger houseguest helps a married couple connect with their fun side.

Brake Room (Discovery at 11) A game show for gear heads.

Special

Suze Orman at the Apollo: Women and Money (OWN at 8) The author’s only live appearance for the relaunch of her New York Times best-selling novel.

Returning

Family Time (Bounce streaming) Season 6.

Vegas Rat Rods (Discovery at 10) Season 4.

Food: Fact or Fiction? (Cooking at 10) Season 4.

Finale

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Anna Faris, Kyle Kinane.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Post Malone, the National.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Henry Winkler, Jenny Slate, Lindsey Buckingham.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Tapper, Eric Idle, Lauv, Julia Michaels.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chris Sullivan, Lil Rel Howery, Sabrina Carpenter.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kenan Thompson, Jameela Jamil, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Mean Girls,” Daxx Nielsen.