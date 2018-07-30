Listings for July 31.
(All times Eastern.)
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Billy pressures the family, and Craig reconsiders his future.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime 9) Twins Sharon and Michelle get married at the same time, sharing a ceremony.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 10) Fredrik lists an infamous townhouse, and Steve tries out a new strategy.
Making It (NBC at 10) Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host this competition series focused on crafting.
Dark Waters: Murder in the Deep (ID at 10) Stories of maritime murders.
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Netflix streaming) Season 3. Japanese with English subtitles.
Casual (Hulu streaming) Season 4.
Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle (Comedy Central at 10) Season 3.
Chopped Grill Masters (Food at 9) Kansas City barbecue rivals compete to find out who will continue on to fight for the $50,000 grand-finale prize.
Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Skylar Grey.
Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bob Odenkirk, Alicia Silverstone, Kenny Chesney.
Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Paul Giamatti, Ronda Rousey.
Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Christian Slater, Sean Spicer, Dan + Shay.
Corden (CBS at 12:37) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Hayley Atwell, Snow Patrol.
Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Adams, Henry Winkler, Simon Rich, Taylor Gordon.
