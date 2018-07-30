Hard to Kill (Discovery at 10) Tim Kennedy tests out some of the toughest and most dangerous jobs in the country to bring attention to the unsung heroes who do them every day. The series premieres Tuesday night. (Discovery Channel)

Listings for July 31.

(All times Eastern.)

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Billy pressures the family, and Craig reconsiders his future.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime 9) Twins Sharon and Michelle get married at the same time, sharing a ceremony.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 10) Fredrik lists an infamous townhouse, and Steve tries out a new strategy.

Premieres

Making It (NBC at 10) Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host this competition series focused on crafting.

Dark Waters: Murder in the Deep (ID at 10) Stories of maritime murders.

Returning

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Netflix streaming) Season 3. Japanese with English subtitles.

Casual (Hulu streaming) Season 4.

Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle (Comedy Central at 10) Season 3.

Special

Chopped Grill Masters (Food at 9) Kansas City barbecue rivals compete to find out who will continue on to fight for the $50,000 grand-finale prize.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Skylar Grey.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bob Odenkirk, Alicia Silverstone, Kenny Chesney.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Paul Giamatti, Ronda Rousey.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Christian Slater, Sean Spicer, Dan + Shay.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Hayley Atwell, Snow Patrol.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Adams, Henry Winkler, Simon Rich, Taylor Gordon.