I Am Paul Walker(Paramount at 9) A glimpse into the life of the movie star, who passed away in 2013. Pictured: Walker on March 21, 2013 in Brazil during Sao Paulo Summer Fashion Week. Premieres Saturday. (Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

Listings for Aug. 11 and 12.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers (Oxygen at 7) The story of the mother of five, who went missing in Bardstown, Ky.

Mind Your Business With Mahisha (OWN at 10) Mahisha Dellinger helps struggling businesses turn themselves around.

Returning

The Vanilla Ice Project (DIY at 10) Season 8.

Fatal Vows (ID at 10) Season 6.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.),

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Gilbert Klein, author of “Trouble in Lafayette Square: Assassination, Protest & Murder at the White House.”

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), former attorney general Michael Mukasey.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Toyota’s Susan Elkington.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Coverage of the anniversary of the Charlottesville protest.

Specials

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Reunion Part 1.

The Last Pope? (History at 9) Saint Malachy allegedly predicted a line of future popes 900 years ago that suggests Pope Francis is the last one, hinting that the end of Catholicism, or the world as we know it, could be near.

Returning

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Season 14.

Get Shorty (Epix at 9) Season 2.

Ballers (HBO at 10) Season 4.

Insecure (HBO at 10:30) Season 3.

Finales

Claws (TNT at 9) Season finale.

Naked And Afraid (Discovery at 9) Season finale.