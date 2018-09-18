I Feel Bad (NBC at 10) Sarayu Blue plays Emet in this comedy about a woman trying to be a good wife and mother, based on a book of the same name by Orli Auslander. Season 1 premieres Wednesday night. (Vivian Zink/NBC)

Listings for Sept. 19.

(All times Eastern.)

Burden of Truth (CW at 8) Joanna’s father takes over as lead counsel, therefore disqualifying her.

Suits (USA at 9) Donna does something she thinks will help the firm.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) Dee organizes an “all-female reboot” of the Wade Boggs challenge.

Premiere

Big Food Truck Tip (Food at 10) Andrew Zimmern visits food trucks across the country and gives one truck owner a $10,000 tip in each city.

Returning

Total Divas (E! at 9) Season 8.

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 9) Season 7.

Documentary

The Amazing Human Body (PBS at 8) A new series that explores the complexities of the body.

Finales

MasterChef (Fox at 8) A winner is chosen from the final three chefs. Season finale.

The Sinner (USA at 10) Ambrose and Heather keep looking for Julian as truths about Marin’s past come to light. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Fred Armisen, Alice Eve, Jonathan Wilson

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Eli Saslow, Derek Black

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Hart, Robert Irwin

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jane Fonda, Willie Nelson

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Peter Dinklage, Issa Rae, Ann Wilson

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kaley Cuoco, Joel McHale, Gaz Coombes

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Matthew McConaughey, Taran Killam, Lady Antebellum, Sean Kinney