Listings for July 7 and 8.
(All times Eastern.)
Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma (HBO at 10) The comic’s 11th solo stand-up special for the network.
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America.
Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), author Gordon Chang, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), former U.N. ambassador Bill Richardson.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and the National Security Agency.
Murdered at 17 (Lifetime at 8) A young girl’s new boyfriend manipulates her to the point of framing her for murder.
Sharp Objects (HBO at 9) A miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn about a reporter who returns to her hometown to investigate the mysterious murder of two young girls.
The 2000s (CNN at 9) A look at the decade that produced Facebook and the iPhone, among other important cultural innovations.
Very Cavallari (E! at 10) A new reality series about former “Laguna Beach” star Kristin Cavallari as she launches the flagship store for her brand Uncommon Jams.
Evel Live (History at 8) Professional motor-sports icon Travis Pastrana attempts three of Evel Knievel’s jumps.
—