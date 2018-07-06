I’m Dying Up Here(Showtime at 10 on Sunday) Something good comes out of Ralph and Adam’s bad news, Cassie (Ari Graynor) tries to figure out her loyalty and Nick (Jake Lacy) tries to make amends on Sunday’s season finale. (Lacey Terrell/SHOWTIME)

Listings for July 7 and 8.

(All times Eastern.)

Special

Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma (HBO at 10) The comic’s 11th solo stand-up special for the network.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), author Gordon Chang, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), former U.N. ambassador Bill Richardson.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and the National Security Agency.

Premieres

Murdered at 17 (Lifetime at 8) A young girl’s new boyfriend manipulates her to the point of framing her for murder.

Sharp Objects (HBO at 9) A miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn about a reporter who returns to her hometown to investigate the mysterious murder of two young girls.

The 2000s (CNN at 9) A look at the decade that produced Facebook and the iPhone, among other important cultural innovations.

Very Cavallari (E! at 10) A new reality series about former “Laguna Beach” star Kristin Cavallari as she launches the flagship store for her brand Uncommon Jams.

Special

Evel Live (History at 8) Professional motor-sports icon Travis Pastrana attempts three of Evel Knievel’s jumps.