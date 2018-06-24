Salvation (CBS at 9 p.m.) After a nuclear incident, the secret of the asteroid becomes public knowledge on the first episode of Season 2, premiering Monday. Pictured: Ian Anthony Dale and Jennifer Finnigan. (Photo: Robert Falconer/CBS)

Listings for June 25.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8 p.m.) Nine bachelors go to Wayne Newton’s estate.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) Auditions continue in New York.

The Proposal (ABC at 10) Ten men compete for a mystery woman to be their bride.

Premieres

Believer (HBO at 8) Dan Reynolds, the Mormon lead singer of the band “Imagine Dragons,” examines how his church treats the LGBTQ community. Hank Stuever reviews the documentary.

In Defense Of (Oxygen at 9) A look at famous criminal trials from the perspective of defense attorneys.

Wedding Cake Championship (Food at 9) Six teams of bakers compete for a $25,000 grand prize. Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir host.

Cultureshock (A&E at 9) A five-part docuseries about defining moments in history that have left lasting impacts on society.

Returning

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Season 5.

Special

Wedding Cake Countdown (Food at 7) HGTV star Drew Scott and then-fiancee Linda Phan look for the perfect cake for their nuptials.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) J. Prince.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Armie Hammer, Meghan Trainor, Rupi Kaur, Bebe Rexha.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jessica Chastain, Romesh Ranganathan, Scott Rogowsky.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lil Rel Howery, Years & Years, Jennie Vee and Joe Russo.