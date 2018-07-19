In Search Of(History at 10) Zachary Quinto replaces Leonard Nimoy to lead this revived investigative series from the 1970s, which examines unexplained phenomena. The ten-episode first season premieres tonight. (An Rong Xu/Netflix)

Listings for July 20.

(All times Eastern.)

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Chris Funk, Tommy Wind, Shoot Ogawa, Joel Meyers, Bill Cook, Nathan Burton, Farrell Dillon, Chris Randall and Greg Gleason.

Quantico (ABC at 8) The team becomes involved in Conor Devlin’s plan for revenge.

Premieres

Ballet Now (Hulu streaming) A documentary providing behind-the-scenes looks at the current state of the art form.

Amazing Interiors (Netflix streaming) A look at homeowners’ extreme customizations.

Dark Tourist (Netflix streaming) Journalist David Farrier visits some of the strangest and scariest destinations around the world.

Father of the Year (Netflix streaming) David Spade stars in this comedy about the dads of two recent college graduates who compete to see who is a better parent.

Returning

Last Chance U (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

The Paynes (OWN at 9) Season 2.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 9) Season 3.

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) Season 4.

Outcast (Cinemax at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Janelle Monáe.