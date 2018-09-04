It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia(FXX at 10) The gang returns for Season 13. From left, Kaitlin Olson as Dee, Rob McElhenney as Mac, Danny DeVito as Frank and Charlie Day as Charlie. (Patrick McElhenney/FX)

Listings for Sept. 5.

Suits (USA at 9) Harvey helps Samantha settle an old score.

The Bobby Brown Story (BET at 9) The conclusion of the miniseries about the R&B singer.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) The Colorado trip continues as tensions flare.

Specials

Back to School Just for Laughs (CW at 9) During their performances at a Montreal festival, comedians discuss how their education helped them.

Deaf Out Loud (A&E at 10) Three mostly deaf families navigate life. Executive-produced by Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin.

What Lies Beneath (ID at 9) Courtroom footage is used to tell stories of crimes.

Returning

Property Brothers (HGTV at 9) Season 13.

Finale

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 10) Reunion Part 3.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rob Lowe, John F. Kerry, Kathleen Madigan.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sarah Silverman, Dave Matthews Band.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Garner, Jeff Foxworthy, Sheryl Crow.

Late Night/ Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Cynthia Nixon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Allison Miller and Pearl Aday.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rob Corddry, Paula Abdul.