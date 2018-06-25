W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro(Netflix streaming) The Emmy Award-winning comedian discusses the Trump administration and the current political environment in his first stand-up special for Netflix. It premieres Tuesday. (KC Bailey/Netflix)

Listings for June 26.

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Auditions continue.

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Sutton tries to befriend a popular influencer.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Joao continues to lead on both Brooke and Kasey.

Intervention (A&E at 9) A former fitness model struggles with her addiction to meth.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Todd scolds Faye for making an impulse purchase.

Drunk History (Comedy at 10) Jack Black, Johnny Knoxville, Tony Hal and Weird Al Yankovic guest.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Liza starts a fling with a journalist.

Premiere

Secret City (Netflix streaming) A political journalist discovers a conspiracy affecting the Australian government.

Returning

Chopped (Food at 9) Season 39.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Bill Clinton, James Patterson.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shaquille O’Neal, Jenna Dewan, Keith Urban.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hugh Grant, Kyrie Irving, Margaret Hoover.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Stacey Abrams, Katie Stevens, Jennie Vee, Joe Russo.