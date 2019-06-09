Kate Plus Date (TLC at 10) Kate Gosselin, of “Kate Plus 8” fame, sets out to find love, with the help of her family and two matchmakers. Pictured: Kate and date Jeremiah. Premieres Monday.

Listings for June 10.

(All times Eastern.)

The Good Witch (Hallmark at 8) Grace’s rapidly approaching wedding makes her realize the extent to which she misses her dad.

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) The show will air Tuesday because of the NBA finals.

NBA Finals (ABC at 8) Game 5.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9) Auditions continue in Los Angeles.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) Roger and Stan deal with the aftermath of an escalator accident.

Premiere

Straight Forward (Acorn streaming) A crime drama about a con woman who is out for revenge.

Returning

Teen Mom (MTV at 9) Season 8.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Adam Sandler.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shailene Woodley, Brian Tyree Henry, the National.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Samuel L. Jackson, Ash Carter.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mark Hamill, Bradley Whitford, Lewis Capaldi.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Steve Buscemi, Zosia Mamet, Noah Kahan.