Match Game (ABC at 9) Laverne Cox and Michael Ealy are guests along with Joel McHale, Constance Zimmer, David Arquette and Caroline Rhea on the game show hosted by Alec Baldwin. (Jeff Neira/ABC)

Listings for July 5.

(All times Eastern.)

The Gong Show (ABC at 8) Jason Sudeikis, Sharon Osbourne and Brad Paisley are guest judges.

Little Big Shots (NBC at 8) A new group of children, including a 5-year-old space expert, show off their skills.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform at 8) Tandy and Ty meet people who are living a life that could have been theirs if things had gone differently with the rig explosion.

Mysteries at the Museum (Travel at 9) Don Wildman studies Hollywood’s most famous creature and the origins of a Wild West folk hero.

Nashville (CMT at 9) Sean is wary of Scarlett’s motives when she tries to lend him a helping hand.

Queen of the South (USA at 9) Teresa risks everything in attempt to rescue girls she finds out are being trafficked by her business partner.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo at 10) Abby and Mike’s ex-wife get into it while Delia proceeds forward with Tony.

Shooter (USA at 10) Nadine and Isaac pair up with a former Atlas agent despite their reservations.