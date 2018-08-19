Little Life on the Prairie (TLC at 10) Premiering Monday, this new series follows the Webnar family, who were all born with achondroplasia dwarfism. They live on a farm in the countryside of Arizona. (Discovery Communications)

Listings for Aug. 20.

(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Minneapolis city finals.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) The top eight contestants perform.

American Pickers (History at 9) The guys find a juke joint turned picker’s paradise.

Salvation (CBS at 9) Darius, Grace and Harris uncover a dark truth.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Guest comic Jeff Davis.

Returning

X Company (Ovation at 10) Season 3.

Specials

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy, Paramount, TV Land, VH1 at 9) Cardi B returns to the stage after giving birth to her daughter last month. Ariana Grande is likely to perform songs from her new album.

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS at 8) Never-before-seen footage from the epic encounter.

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) The crew goes across Texas in search of the Devil.

Premieres

Mystery Road (Acorn streaming) Detective Jay Swan uncovers a slew of secrets in the remote Australian outback town he is sent to.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jimmy O. Yang, Emmy Blotnick.