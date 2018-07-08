Love It or List It (HGTV at 9) Owners have to decide whether they want to keep their renovated home or sell it in 20 new episodes of the show. Pictured are agent David Visentin and designer Hilary Farr. (Catherine Nguyen/HGTV)

Listings for July 9.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Minneapolis qualifiers.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) Competitors try to secure a spot in the Top 20.

Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) A Season 11 reunion pits Heather against Kelly, who reveals secrets about her past.

Salvation (CBS at 9) Grace faces a moral dilemma when she is asked to lie under oath.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Jonathan Mangum guests.

Dietland (AMC at 9) Jennifer’s movement faces a threat that could unravel it.

Elementary (CBS at 10) Holmes and Watson look for a killer with ties to the tobacco industry.

Premieres

Follow This (Netflix streaming) Reporters at BuzzFeed investigate various topics.

Deadly Rich (CNBC at 10) An inside look at the One Percent’s secrets regarding money and murder.

ATL Homicide (TV One at 10) A docuseries about crime in Atlanta from the perspective of homicide detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez.

Returning

Love It or List It (HGTV at 9) 20 new episodes.

Floribama Shore (MTV at 10) Season 2.

Ridiculous Cakes (Food at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Steven Yeun, Van Jones, Nick Hart.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Gordon Ramsay, Andrew Rannells, Junun featuring Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood & the Rajasthan Express.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Terry Crews, Bobby Cannavale, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia.