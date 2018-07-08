Listings for July 9.
American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Minneapolis qualifiers.
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) Competitors try to secure a spot in the Top 20.
Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) A Season 11 reunion pits Heather against Kelly, who reveals secrets about her past.
Salvation (CBS at 9) Grace faces a moral dilemma when she is asked to lie under oath.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Jonathan Mangum guests.
Dietland (AMC at 9) Jennifer’s movement faces a threat that could unravel it.
Elementary (CBS at 10) Holmes and Watson look for a killer with ties to the tobacco industry.
Follow This (Netflix streaming) Reporters at BuzzFeed investigate various topics.
Deadly Rich (CNBC at 10) An inside look at the One Percent’s secrets regarding money and murder.
ATL Homicide (TV One at 10) A docuseries about crime in Atlanta from the perspective of homicide detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez.
Love It or List It (HGTV at 9) 20 new episodes.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 10) Season 2.
Ridiculous Cakes (Food at 10) Season 3.
Conan (TBS at 11) Steven Yeun, Van Jones, Nick Hart.
Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Gordon Ramsay, Andrew Rannells, Junun featuring Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood & the Rajasthan Express.
Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Terry Crews, Bobby Cannavale, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia.
