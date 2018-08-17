(All times Eastern.)
Murder Made Me Famous (Reelz at 9) Season 5.
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.
Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rudolph W. Giuliani, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) The Smithsonian’s James Ulak.
Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Virginia congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, Rep. Kristi L. Noem (R-S.D.), CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto.
The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Netflix streaming) Season 2.
Alaskan Bush People (Discovery at 9) Season 8.
Dying to Belong (Oxygen at 7) A series focused on criminals who acted out of a desperation for social inclusion.
The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (Syfy at 8) The sixth and final installment of the series.
Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Reunion Part 2.
The Affair (Showtime at 9) Season finale.
Shades of Blue (NBC at 10) Series finale.
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery (ID at 10) A look at the 1991 murder trial.
