Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow(Showtime at 9) The history of the legendary rock band. Directed by Stephen Kijak, the film includes previously unseen footage and rare interviews. Premieres Saturday.

(All times Eastern.)

Returning

Murder Made Me Famous (Reelz at 9) Season 5.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rudolph W. Giuliani, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) The Smithsonian’s James Ulak.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Virginia congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, Rep. Kristi L. Noem (R-S.D.), CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto.

Returning

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Alaskan Bush People (Discovery at 9) Season 8.

Premieres

Dying to Belong (Oxygen at 7) A series focused on criminals who acted out of a desperation for social inclusion.

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (Syfy at 8) The sixth and final installment of the series.

Special

Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Reunion Part 2.

Finales

The Affair (Showtime at 9) Season finale.

Shades of Blue (NBC at 10) Series finale.

Documentary

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery (ID at 10) A look at the 1991 murder trial.