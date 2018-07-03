Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC at 8) Pop star Kelly Clarkson rehearses for the 2018 show, which will be held at South Street Seaport in New York. Brad Paisley and Charlie Puth are among the other acts set to perform. (Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Listings for July 4.

(All times Eastern.)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu streaming) Nick becomes stressed by the brutal way Gilead reacts to a crime and Emily gets a mysterious new home assignment.

A Capitol Fourth (WETA at 8) John Stamos hosts the annual celebration, which features performances from Trace Adkins, the Beach Boys, Blues Brothers, Chris Blue, Sofia Carson, Four Tops and Broadway’s Phillipa Soo.

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Three young chefs, including one from Burke, Va., are paired with their culinary idols to revive cafeteria lunch menus.

Code Black (CBS at 10) Rox gets hit by a drunk driver in the middle of a rescue and gets sent to the hospital, sending Willis into a frenzy.

Colony (USA at 10) Snyder uncovers some unpleasant facts about Everett Kyne and Will and Katie question where is the safest place for their family.