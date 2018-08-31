[Listings for Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.]

(All times Eastern.)

John McCain Funeral: Remembering an American Hero (CNN at 8 a.m.) Coverage of the national memorial service of the late senator John McCain of Arizona. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will deliver remarks at Washington National Cathedral. The funeral can also be viewed on C-SPAN and MSNBC, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Premieres

Sisters (Netflix streaming) Julie learns that she has more than 100 brothers and two sisters as her dad is passing away.

Cathedral of the Sea (La Catedral del Mar) (Netflix streaming) A serf in 14th-century Spain becomes a target of the nobles.

Monkey Twins (Netflix streaming) An ex-fighter and a cop fight organized crime. Thai with English subtitles.

Returning

My Cat From Hell (Animal Planet at 8) Season 9.

Sunday Listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) The coming importance of blockchain in all business.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Michele Sison, U.S. ambassador to Haiti.

Returning

Caribbean Life (HGTV at 9) Season 13.

Special

Snapped: Notorious BTK Serial Killer (Oxygen at 6) Inside the mind of Dennis Rader, known as the “BTK Killer,” who murdered 10 people over 17 years.

Finale

Objectified (Fox News Channel at 8) Actress Jacyln Smith shares her life story. Season finale.