Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform at 8) Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph, pictured) and Tandy (Olivia Holt) have to save the city of New Orleans from utter chaos on Thursday’s finale episode of Season 1. (Alfonso Bresciani/Freeform)

Listings for Aug. 2.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Someone You Thought You Knew (ID at 10) An investigative look at cases where the killer was someone the victim considered to be close to them.

Bachelorette Weekend (CMT at 11) A behind-the-scenes look at Bach Weekend, a Nashville company that creates elaborate celebratory weekends for visiting groups.

Finales

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox at 8) A new winner is crowned and awarded a recording contract with Republic Records. Season finale.

Midseason Premieres

Impractical Jokers (truTV at 10) Sal marries two fans.

Returning

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Season 7.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 10) Season 13.

Bossip (WE at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) A$AP Rocky.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ray Romano, Lauren Miller, Leon Bridges.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chloë Grace Moretz, Bobcat Goldthwait.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Dave Grohl, Bret Baier, Courtney Barnett.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ewan McGregor, Ann Dowd, Taylor Gordon.