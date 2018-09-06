Marvel's Iron Fist (Netflix streaming) The series about a man who returns to his birthplace of New York after growing up a fierce warrior in the of city of K’un-Lun returns for its second season. Pictured: Jessica Stroup. (Linda Kallerus/Netflix)

Listings for Sept. 7.

(All times Eastern.)

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Minotaur goes head-to-head with Subzero to earn spots in the World Championship.

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) An awkward Jaqobis homecoming takes a deadly turn as Dutch and Zeph risk everything for science.

Returning

Atypical (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Cable Girls (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (WE at 9) Season 13.

Premieres

Six Dreams (Amazon streaming) A Spanish soccer series following three players, two coaches and a female executive.

First and Last (Netflix streaming) A look at inmates on their first and last days of incarceration.

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (Netflix streaming) A case of mistaken identity leads to a high school romance that no one expected.

City of Joy (Netflix streaming) Women who have been sexually abused in Congo find a new life at a healing center.

Special

Stand Up to Cancer (Various networks at 8) A live, one-hour fundraising event.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sharon Osbourne, Jay Rock.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Terry Bradshaw, Shannon Purser, Dreamers.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Jonas, Elizabeth Olsen.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cher, William H. Macy.