Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix streaming) Simone Missick and Mike Colter, who plays Luke Cage, star in the second season of the drama about a superhero living in Harlem, which premieres today. (David Lee/Netflix)

Listings for June 22.

(All times Eastern.)

Vice (HBO at 7:30) Correspondent Krishna Andavolu embeds with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Quantico (ABC at 8) The team works to keep a scientist who developed a deadly technology safe.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) Model Ashley Graham tries to find other curvy models.

20/20 (ABC at 10) Kim Pack discusses her quest for justice after her mother’s slaying.

Premiere

Cooking on High (Netflix streaming) A cooking show focused on cannabis.

Brain on Fire (Netflix streaming) A young reporter (Chloë Grace Moretz) tries to find a cure for her mental illnesses.

My Aloha Dream Home (HGTV at 9) Wayne Chi helps house hunters find their new abode in Hawaii.

Special

Derren Brown: Miracle (Netflix streaming) The illusionist performs magic tricks.

Returning

Heavy Rescue: 401 (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Cooper’s Treasure (Discovery at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Meyers, Dominic Cooper, Penn & Teller.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Seth Rogen.