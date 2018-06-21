Listings for June 22.
(All times Eastern.)
Vice (HBO at 7:30) Correspondent Krishna Andavolu embeds with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Quantico (ABC at 8) The team works to keep a scientist who developed a deadly technology safe.
Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) Model Ashley Graham tries to find other curvy models.
20/20 (ABC at 10) Kim Pack discusses her quest for justice after her mother’s slaying.
Cooking on High (Netflix streaming) A cooking show focused on cannabis.
Brain on Fire (Netflix streaming) A young reporter (Chloë Grace Moretz) tries to find a cure for her mental illnesses.
My Aloha Dream Home (HGTV at 9) Wayne Chi helps house hunters find their new abode in Hawaii.
Derren Brown: Miracle (Netflix streaming) The illusionist performs magic tricks.
Heavy Rescue: 401 (Netflix streaming) Season 2.
Cooper’s Treasure (Discovery at 9) Season 2.
Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Meyers, Dominic Cooper, Penn & Teller.
Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Seth Rogen.
