Miz & Mrs (USA at 10) A new reality show starring WWE stars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin follows the couple as they learn to balance parenthood with their busy work schedules. (WWE/USA Network)

Listings for July 24.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Jane wonders whether her gene mutation leaves her fit for motherhood.

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) A choice Deran made in the past comes back to bite him.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Liza celebrates Christmas in New York with Caitlin.

Premieres

The Warning (Netflix streaming) After his friend is shot, a mathematical genius finds a pattern that hints at when and where the killer will strike next. Spanish with English subtitles.

Bad Henry (ID at 8) A documentary about serial killer Henry Louis Wallace, who murdered 10 women in the early 1990s.

Special

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

Desert Flippers (HGTV at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Michael Scott Moore.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Amy Poehler, Harland Williams, Tomi Adeyemi, Ashley McBryde.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tatiana Maslany, Michael McFaul, Brian Huskey.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Mandy Moore, Elsie Fisher, Dennis Lloyd.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tom Cruise, Angela Bassett, Kacey Musgraves.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tony Shalhoub, Bo Burnham, Nate Smith.