Caribbean Life(HGTV at 9) This show, during which potential buyers tour homes on the market in hopes of finding an affordable tropical abode, returns for Season 12 Sunday night.

Listings for July 14 and 15.

(All times Eastern.)

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Coverage of President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News at 10) Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s deputy ambassador to the United States.

Premieres

The Nanny Is Watching (Lifetime at 8) A young girl stalks a family through their nanny cam.

The History of Comedy (CNN at 10) An eight-part documentary, featuring interviews with comedians and scholars, examines how the art form has evolved over the years.

Who Is America? (Showtime at 10) A prank interview series from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Specials

Shark vs. Tuna (Nat Geo Wild at 9) Sharks try to win the ultimate prize, but it requires maximum strength and effort.

The Whale That Ate Jaws: New Evidence (Nat Geo Wild at 10) Scientists examine new data about killer whales hunting sharks.

Midseason Premieres

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (Netflix streaming) Additional episodes of Season 1.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 10:30) Season 1 continues.